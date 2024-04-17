Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Schrödinger by 304.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 207,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.

Insider Activity

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Schrödinger Company Profile



Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

