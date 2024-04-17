Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,022,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,459 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. 28,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

