Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 10.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of Mastercard worth $624,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.82. 1,787,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,005. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

