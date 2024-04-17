SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 273,255 shares.The stock last traded at $77.12 and had previously closed at $76.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

