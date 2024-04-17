Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,451,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 1,075,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,085. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

