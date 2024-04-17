Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,104. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $373.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

