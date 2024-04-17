Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.22. 366,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

