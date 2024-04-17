Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,737 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

