Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 213,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 44,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

