Latitude Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.32. 1,218,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

