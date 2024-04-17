Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $41,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

