Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,598 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

