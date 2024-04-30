Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,402,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,715,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPNF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
