Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 1,101,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

