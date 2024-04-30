Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Cadre has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.30 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDRE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

