3,880 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,815. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

