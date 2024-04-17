Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 416 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

