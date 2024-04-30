Stride Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,921.18 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Stride has a market cap of $200.21 million and $161,921.18 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stride has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Stride token can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00003777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stride Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 2.70215331 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $147,280.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

