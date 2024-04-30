Diageo’s (DGE) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($46.85) to GBX 3,550 ($44.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,040 ($38.19).

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,775.50 ($34.86). The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,694.50 ($46.41). The company has a market capitalization of £61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,883.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,889.60.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). Also, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,892. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

