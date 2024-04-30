Sui Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. Sui has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $242.95 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 324% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,295,901,469 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,295,901,469.4146154 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.16412685 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $161,265,849.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

