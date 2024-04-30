Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BSE
Base Resources Stock Performance
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.