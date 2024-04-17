Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $29,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $666.56 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.89.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

