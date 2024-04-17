Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Increases By 10.0%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

