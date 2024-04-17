Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $472,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

