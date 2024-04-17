Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.48.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $617.52 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $267.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $603.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

