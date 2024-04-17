GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 414,059 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

