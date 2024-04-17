Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

NYSE:CAH opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

