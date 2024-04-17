WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 330,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 150,828 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $47.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 48.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in WPP by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

