Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $391.40 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Qtum has a total market cap of $391.40 million and $67.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00006011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.20 or 0.04865504 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00053805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003129 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

