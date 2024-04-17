Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.48 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $62.48 million and $1.21 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,156.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.07 or 0.00740180 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00104051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012978 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17226767 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,157,360.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.