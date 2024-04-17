KickToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.84 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $1,001.49 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,217.12 or 1.00098263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02283487 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.