Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

