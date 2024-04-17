Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $528,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

