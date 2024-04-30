Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of Revvity stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. 126,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,942. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $132.54.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

