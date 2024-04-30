Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPPKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,847. Faraday Copper has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

