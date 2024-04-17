Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 119,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

