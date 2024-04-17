Private Client Services LLC Invests $442,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 936.8% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $498.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

