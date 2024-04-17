Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,852,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 795,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 55,653 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 384,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

