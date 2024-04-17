Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 450 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $401.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

