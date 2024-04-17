Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

