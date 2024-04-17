MTN Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
MTN Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MTNOY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.
MTN Group Company Profile
