SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 0.1% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.34. 9,683,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 53,724,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.