Keel Point LLC Has $233,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $101.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

