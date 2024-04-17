Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,884 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

