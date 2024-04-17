Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intel by 171.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

