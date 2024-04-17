CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 247.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CEVMF stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $89.98.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.