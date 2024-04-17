CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 247.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMF stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

