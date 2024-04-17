Bison Wealth LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

