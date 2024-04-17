Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,039 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BBW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BBW opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $203,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

