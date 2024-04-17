Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.