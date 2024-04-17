Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price at $49.21

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.21.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

